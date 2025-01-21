HQ

Manchester City has officially announced the first signing of the year, a new young defender from Uzbekistan. He turns 21 soon, and will remain at Guardiola's team for four and a half years: Abdukodir Khusanov. He comes from French side Lens, using his large physicality to counter some of the best defenders of Ligue 1. He previously played in Belarusian club Energetik-BGU Minsk, where he helped the club finish second in the 2023 league.

Khusanov has also made 18 appearances on the national Uzbek team, currently working on qualifying for 2026 World Cup. Aa he now joins Manchester City, he has become the first Uzbek player in the Premier League, where he will remain at least until 2029 wearing the no. 45 shirt, the same number he wore when he was at Energetik.

"This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can't wait to meet them and play alongside them. And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more", Kushenov said.

Abdukodir Khusanov (is actually the son of Uzbekistan international Hikmat Hashimov, who became a five-time champion for Uzbek club FC Bunyodkor. His father decided to give him the surname of his grandfather to prevent accusations of nepotism, but now, in such a prestigious club like Manchester City, it's likely he will make an even greater legacy.

Kushanov will become an immediate reinforcement, balancing the exit of Kyle Walker, for a team that was suffering a lot defensively without Rodri, conceding too many goals that drowned their chances of getting the Premier League title this year. But after some nightmarish weeks, Man City is recovering, with the joyous news that Erling Haaland will stay until 2034.