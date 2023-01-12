Abbott Elementary Gets Early Season 3 Renewal

HQ

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season at ABC. The mockumentary centres around an optimistic second-grade teacher at an underfunded school and has won a lot of awards since it began airing.

Most notably, it was nominated for seven Emmys after its first season, winning two for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Recently, Abbott Elementary was also a big winner at the Golden Globes.

The Screen Actors Guild has also thrown some nominations the way of Abbott Elementary, showing how critically acclaimed the show is. Speaking on the renewal of the show, Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said "This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary."

We don't know when we're going to see the third season of Abbott Elementary, but it's nice to know it'll be on the way.