Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Abbott Elementary Gets Early Season 3 Renewal

Surely nothing to do with its big wins at the Golden Globes, right?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season at ABC. The mockumentary centres around an optimistic second-grade teacher at an underfunded school and has won a lot of awards since it began airing.

Most notably, it was nominated for seven Emmys after its first season, winning two for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Recently, Abbott Elementary was also a big winner at the Golden Globes.

The Screen Actors Guild has also thrown some nominations the way of Abbott Elementary, showing how critically acclaimed the show is. Speaking on the renewal of the show, Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said "This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary."

We don't know when we're going to see the third season of Abbott Elementary, but it's nice to know it'll be on the way.

Abbott Elementary Gets Early Season 3 Renewal


Loading next content