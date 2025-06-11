Abby confirmed as main character of The Last of Us: Season 3

HQ

It's no exaggeration to say that season two of The Last of Us ended with a bang, both literally and figuratively. And if you haven't seen it yet, brace yourself for spoilers.

After Ellie was shot, where we as viewers have yet to find out if she made it or not, we get to see a short sequence from Seattle with Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. This made many realize that the show will continue in the footsteps of the games, but whether Abby would be as prominent in season three has been up in the air.

But... just as with the decision to get rid of Joel, series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are choosing to follow the game quite faithfully. And in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they now explain that season three will focus on Abby, with Dever becoming the new main character. That they would do so seems to surprise the creators themselves, who say:

"...I can't believe that they [HBO] let us structure the series in this way. Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring - spoiler alert - Kaitlyn."

What do you think about this, is it good that they are following the game with Abby, or should Ellie have remained the focus?