Abba-owned company Pophouse invests in Iron Maiden and builds a digital universe

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ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus's company Pophouse has announced in a press release that it has entered into a "partnership with British rock band Iron Maiden, acquiring a stake in the publishing and master music rights, and the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights."

The idea is that this will lead to a series of exciting projects, not least a concert film, but the plan also includes launching concerts featuring digital avatars similar to Abba Voyage in London and the upcoming Kiss project in Las Vegas. They also state that "future plans include expanding interactive fan experiences and developing a digital universe centered around Eddie."