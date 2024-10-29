Abarth reveals its most powerful car to date

HQ

Abarth is looking to redefine how we see their iconic and quite urban-friendly cars. The car maker has revealed a new model that is built on its sporty BEV platform and is described as "the most powerful Abarth" ever, all thanks to it being powered by up to a 280 HP, 207kW e-motor.

The Abarth 600e as it is known is a car that has been built and tested on the toughest racetracks around the world to increase reliability all while having a motor designed on the Formula E test bench, JTEKT's Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, sport brakes, racing-derived tyres, and a battery cooling system that promises to improve performance. What does all this mean in a performance sense? The Abarth 600e will be able to clock a maximum speed of 124 mph and a 0-62 acceleration of 5.9 seconds.

The Abarth 600e will come in two variants. The first is the base model that features a 240 HP/175kW motor, and the second is a limited-edition Scorpionissima version that features the upgraded 280 HP/207kW motor. This latter model will only see 1,949 models made.

Abarth has also revealed that the 600e will start at £36,975 and that orders will be taken as of mid-November.

