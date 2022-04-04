Abandoned development team held talks with Konami

HQ

Abandoned is proving to be a really weird case. Blue Box Game Studios came out of nowhere and was soon linked to Hideo Kojima, despite making it clear that they weren't related. Over time they flirted with Silent Hill and Metal Gear, but the lack of real news and unfulfilled promises caused huge discontent.

Now they say they want to make things right, though they were recently found to be deleting tweets related to their game. Hasan Kahraman, Blue Box Game Studios' best-known face, has been on the Sacred Symbols+ podcast and revealed that he was in contact with Konami.

To collaborate? To avoid misunderstandings. Kahraman says the situation got out of hand with people linking Abandoned and Silent Hill, and he wanted to have a talk with the Japanese company to clarify that they never meant to impersonate them or imply that they were working with the franchise:

"I was stressed out because people thought it was Silent Hill. It got so out of hand, and you know, you're this small developer, you've never had a big audience, you're inexperienced. I reached out to Konami saying like, 'Hey you know what, it was never my intention' and they were really cool."

He didn't elaborate further on the conversation they had. Currently, Blue Box launched a survey to find out if people want to see how the development is progressing or if they would prefer to wait until a proper reveal. With four days to go, and 36,200 votes, it's clear players want them to show something right now.

Via VGC