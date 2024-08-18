Abandon hope: Silksong will not be at this year's ONL at Gamescom either

HQ

We are just over two days away from Gamescom 2024 opening its doors to the media and also to the general public, through the Opening Night Live event on Tuesday at 20:00 CEST, which will be broadcast worldwide and where some titles have already been confirmed to be appearing, as well as surprises.

But its producer and presenter Geoff Keighley is aware of the expectations that such events often produce and that they can obscure attention from what is actually happening, and the case of Hollow Knight: Silksong is the best known. Keighley has confirmed, in plenty of time for anyone to get carried away with the hype and look for a clown outfit, that Silksong will not be at ONL, as the studio is still working on it.

The title has been announced for many years and should theoretically be out by now, but Team Cherry remains silent. In fact, Geoff Keighley's word is the only proof of life we have of it.

Do you think we'll ever get to play Silksong?