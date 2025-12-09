Abaddon the Despoiler comes to crash the Imperium's party in a new JoyToy figure

HQ

If you're sick of seeing all the "good guy" Space Marine representation in Warhammer 40,000's JoyToy collaborations, then look no further as the big daddy of Chaos Space Marines is getting a new figure fresh from the depths of the Warp.

Abaddon the Despoiler, Warhammer 40,000's big bad if there was one, is now up for pre-order on JoyToy's site. The 1/18 scale figurine is 16.2cm tall, with 26 points of articulation, interchangeable parts, and great amounts of detail.

Abaddon looks menacing, but that detail does come at an added cost. Right now, you can grab this plastic action figure for £126.99, which is more than double the price for some other Space Marines in the JoyToy range. With the level of detail provided on Abaddon, though, we're not surprised to see an increased cost.

