Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes a bow and arrow against zombies in the 28 Years Later trailer

Decades after the events of 28 Days Later, you might have some assumptions about what happened to humanity. Did they manage to find a cure? Did they all just get eaten by the zombies? Well, no and no. It seems that the world simply kept spinning, and those who survived now live in smaller, isolated communities.

In the trailer, we see Aaron Taylor-Johnson lead his son (or who we presume is his son) out into the wilderness on the hunt for supplies. Of course, zombies are still a threat out in the world, and before long the pair run into some.

There are also other survivors out there, including Ralph Fiennes as a man who looks like he's gone absolutely mad, building a pile of skulls in the middle of the woods. Jodie Comer appears in a brief moment, and there even might be a cameo of Cillian Murphy as a zombie if you look close enough.

28 Years Later arrives on the 20th of June, 2025.