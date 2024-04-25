Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer join 28 Years Later

When Jonas wrote about Sony finally greenlighting 28 Years Later, a sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, he ended his article by sharing his hopes of seeing it in a couple of years. My Swedish colleague might not have to wait that long.

Because the very reliable Justin Kroll over at Deadline reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer have signed on to star in 28 Years Later. Fairly surprising choices, as its predecessors went with what was then lesser-known actors, but I'm not complaining.

Another exciting thing about this trio already having signed on is that it hopefully means filming can start soon if their schedules allow it. It's also worth noting that the first two movies in this new trilogy are said to be filmed back-to-back, so Jonas might even get to see the second movie in a couple of years if everything goes smoothly.