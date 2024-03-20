Aaron Taylor-Johnson might not be playing James Bond after all

HQ

Yesterday we reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) has been given the honor of becoming the next James Bond. According to The Sun, there were mostly just formalities left and everything would be signed already this week, after which it could be made official.

But... will it really happen? The BBC now reports that one of their sources close to the Bond production says there is "no truth in the rumours". This is a blatant denial, thus pitting two unofficial sources against each other. Taylor-Johnson himself has not denied the matter, which is still a bit suspicious, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Image from Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Instagram:

