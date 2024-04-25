English
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is visibly tired of being asked if he'll be the next James Bond

He may be a leading favourite to grab the role, but it seems like that is already weighing on him.

It's still one of the biggest questions in the film world that we're waiting for a revelation about. It is of course about who will take on the role of James Bond when the film series is rebooted and the hottest name for some time has been Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Before it is officially revealed who will be the next 007, the 33-year-old actor will have to endure being asked about this a number of times.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, Aaron is asked if he is tired of being asked about Bond and the reaction is a noticeably tired sigh and then he asks back: "You sick of asking the question?". The interviewer replies that she wants to know, whereupon they both laugh briefly before Aaron trots off with an: "Alright, have a good one."

You can watch the clip here.

