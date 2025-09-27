Aaron Sorkin returns with The Social Reckoning

The masterful Aaron Sorkin is once again behind the camera. After years of speculation and preparation, it's now official: The Social Network will receive a sequel titled The Social Reckoning. The world premiere is scheduled for October 9 next year, with Jeremy Strong set to play Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison portraying whistleblower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horowitz.

According to Sorkin, The Social Reckoning will serve as a second chapter, telling the true story of how Haugen and Horowitz worked together to expose Facebook's biggest secrets. The film will reportedly focus on the company's handling of disinformation, the impact social media has on younger generations, and how Facebook may have influenced violent and political events around the globe.

Sorkin has previously said he would only write a follow-up if David Fincher returned to direct—yet this time Sorkin is taking on directing duties himself. Fans are now hoping The Social Reckoning will be every bit as gripping and intense as The Social Network, even without Fincher's involvement.

Are you excited for The Social Reckoning?