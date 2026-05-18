Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman to win PGA Championship since 1919, first non-American since 2015

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Aaron Rai wasn't one of the favourites to win the PGA Championship last weekend, but the 31-year-old golfer from Staffordshire surprised everyone as he became the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship in over a century, since Jim Barnes in 1919, and the first non-American since the Australian Jason Day in 2015. He did it in style, also becoming the first player in PGA Championship history to lower his score in each round.

It wasn't easy, as the final day, Sunday, there were 22 players within four shots of the lead, a new record in the PGA Championship. Rai first surpassed the German Matti Schmid and defended his lead to finish with -9 in the final round, ahead of Jon Rahm (6), making his return from LIV Golf, and the American Alex Smalley. Rahm and Smalley finished joint second, three points behind Rai.

That way, Aaron Rai achieved the biggest win in his career despite struggling with neck injuries that prevent him from playing more consistently. "It has been a frustrating season, so being stood here is outside of my wildest imagination", he said.