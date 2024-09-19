Aaron Eckhart stars alongside Tim Roth in action-thriller Classified

We're seeing an increasingly large amount of films simply skip cinemas and just debut as digital offerings, many not even as part of a streaming platform. One of the next to receive this treatment is the action-thriller Classified.

It stars Aaron Eckhart in the lead role of a CIA hitman who discovers that his long-time boss played by Tim Roth has actually been dead for years and the division he has operated for has been shut down for a while too. With this in mind, he sets out alongside his daughter, played by Abigail Breslin, to determine who has been giving him his orders for years in place of the CIA itself.

Classified is coming solely to digital platforms on October 22, and you can see the trailer and more descriptive synopsis below.

Synopsis: "Operating alone in the field for more than 20 years, a CIA hitman (Aaron Eckhart) uses the "Help Wanted" section of the newspapers to get his orders from the Agency. His long-lost daughter (Abigail Breslin), now a UK MI6 analyst, tracks him down to deliver shocking news: his CIA boss (Tim Roth) has been dead for years and the division long since shut down. Together, they set out to discover whose orders he's been executing."