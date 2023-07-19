Aaron Donald makes history with seventh back-to-back Madden 99 rating

HQ

With the next Madden game set to debut in around a month's time, with this being Madden NFL 24, EA has begun to share the player ratings for this year's game, and so far this has included revealing two of the players granted the elusive maximum rating of 99 Overall.

Leading the pack is the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald, who has made history by becoming the first player to ever receive a 99 Overall rating in seven back-to-back Madden games. Quite a feat indeed for the game-wrecking athlete.

As for who else has been given the 99 tag, so far only the Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson has received the elusive score otherwise, after coming off the back of a mega season that saw him stand out as the NFL's premier wide receiver.

We can expect further ratings to be released over the coming days and weeks, including what will likely be at least two more 99 rated players, as usually a Madden game debuts with at least four 99 stars.

Check out the full player rating list here.