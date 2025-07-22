Aardman's stop-motion Pokémon project will be set in the Galar region

There are a couple of stop-motion animated Pokémon projects currently in the works, including a second round of episodes for Pokémon Concierge. The future will also see The Pokémon Company and Aardman teaming up too, for a new project that we now know a little more about.

During today's Pokémon Presents broadcast, we got to learn that this project will be known as Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and that it will be set in the Galar region and will include a bunch of different beloved pocket monsters from that area too.

We haven't seen any footage of substance yet, but this makes sense because we were also told that the premiere window is planned for 2027, meaning it's still quite some distance away.

Are you excited for Pokémon Tales?