Aardman's co-founders Peter Lord and David Sproxton are being knighted

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The Birthday Honours List has been shared, with this being the list that highlights the limited number of British citizens being awarded knighthoods, honorary titles, and more in-line with the King's birthday. It's a bit of an odd affair as King Charles III's birthday is in fact in November, but to ensure better weather for the celebration, the moment is marked in June, hence why this list has been shared now.

While the list includes a wealth of individuals from all walks of life, including the entertainment industry, plus the realms of business, politics, science, sports, and beyond, two major names that might interest you include the co-founders of the stop-motion animation studio, Aardman.

Both Peter Lord and David Sproxton are being knighted this time around for their services to British film and television, but also for their charitable initiatives that include The Wallace & Gromit Grand Appeal, which has raised over £90 million for the Bristol Children's Hospital to date.

Celebrated for also winning four Academy Awards, 17 BAFTAs, and over 180 over awards, the pair founded and grew one of the most successful animation studios in the entire world and now they are being personally celebrated for their achievements too.