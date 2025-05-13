Aardman will be releasing a new Shaun the Sheep film in 2026

Aardman has seen a real resurgence as of late. The stop-motion claymation production house has extended many of its most beloved franchises in the past few years, with a new Chicken Run in 2023, a new Wallace and Gromit last year, and in 2026, we can expect a new Shaun the Sheep endeavour too.

As recently announced, Aardman will be premiering a new film in 2026 called Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, and for those in the UK, we can expect it to premiere in cinemas first and then on Sky Cinema soon afterwards. Studiocanal will handle distribution of the film in regions outside of the UK, although the firm extent of these plans has yet to be explained.

In terms of what this film is about, we're told that it's coming to mark 30 years since Shaun's debut in Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave, and that it will tell a story set around Halloween. The synopsis adds:

"Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween - until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's beloved pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control... With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure."

While no firm premiere date has been mentioned yet, the spooky season theme is probably very telling, so no doubt expect it to arrive around September/October 2026.