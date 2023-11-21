Aardman ensures fans that its claytastrophe is "no need to worry"

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the bizarre news that stop-motion animation studio, Aardman, was facing a claydemic, a claytastrophe if you will, as it was running low on the clay that it uses to make its projects. However, picking up on this, Aardman has now issued a statement that expresses that the whole situation has been massively over exaggerated and that it will be fine going forward.

Specifically, Aardman states, "We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions."

Whew. Panic over. Now we can all enjoy Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget when it lands on Netflix next month in peace.