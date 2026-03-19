Aardman debuts new trailer for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, are taking us back to a peaceful farm, which is home to the world's smartest and most mischievous sheep. Another Shaun the Sheep movie is coming our way, with it looking like this could be Shaun's Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The trailer shows Shaun, his flock, and the farmer waking like the dead, before the gang sees a massive, hairy beast stumbling over the horizon. Terrifying sheep and townsfolk alike, it seems it's going to be up to Shaun to capture this beast and take it back home before it can cause any trouble.

It's about as spooky as a Shaun the Sheep movie can get, and lands a bit before Halloween, so we can see how this could be a horror alternative for anyone who loves pumpkins but hates jumpscares.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom joins a slew of recent Aardman projects. In 2024, they brought back Feathers McGraw for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The year before, they launched the Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget, and they've also got a Pokémon crossover coming soon, too.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom arrives in theatres on the 18th of September.