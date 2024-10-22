A$AP Rocky is set to buy League Two EFL football club Tranmere Rovers

HQ

It has become a bit of a trend as of late to see American celebrities buying smaller English football clubs. The two highest profile ones are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and their endeavours with Wrexham AFC, but we've also seen Tom Brady buying stakes in Birmingham City, J.J. Watt with investment in Burnley, and even LeBron James as a part owner of the much larger Liverpool FC.

The next to attempt to join this club is rapper A$AP Rocky, who is set to buy the League Two side Tranmere Rovers. For those unaware, this football club is based in Birkinhead just outside of Liverpool.

As per ITV News, it's noted that the deal is set to be a multi-million pound one and that it is part of an investment group move led by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina that is attempting to buy 80% of the team for £15 million.

It's unclear when or if this deal will close, but perhaps Tranmere Rovers fans can soon look forward to seeing A$AP Rocky and his billionaire partner and pop and fashion sensation Rihanna in the 16,800-seat-stadium stands.

This is an ad: