Aang: The Last Airbender receives eight-month delay

Paramount has restructured the premiere dates and windows for many of its planned upcoming animated feature length projects. The biggest and most eye-catching announcement is in regards to Aang: The Last Airbender, which will no longer be arriving in cinemas in eight months, as the film has now been pushed by around eight months too.

As per Variety, Paramount has delayed Aang: The Last Airbender from January 30, 2026 all the way until October 9, 2026. The reason for the delay has not been mentioned, but it will have a knock on effect with other animated works too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 has been delayed too, moving back from October 9, 2026 and now coming almost a year later on September 17, 2027. The one spot of good news comes in relation to Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, which is coming forward around a week from July 31, 2026 to July 24.

Are you excited for Aang: The Last Airbender?