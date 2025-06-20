Aaero 2: Black Razor Edition announced for PlayStation 5

HQ

Developers Mad Fellows and publisher Wired Productions has announced that the rhythm shooter Aaero 2: Black Razor Edition will be released on PlayStation 5 later this year.

In October last year, Aaero 2 was released on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and now the game is coming to PlayStation 5 in a Black Razor Edition. In fact, it is the same game that was released on Xbox and PC last year, but the PlayStation 5 version will include two additional music packs, which will be released as free updates for the Xbox and PC versions at the same time as the Black Razor Edition lands on PlayStation 5.

Since Mad Fellows has teamed up with Wired Productions, the Black Razor Edition for PS5 and the Black Razor expansions for Xbox and PC will feature music from the Arcade Paradise game from Wired Productions and Nosebleed Interactive, as well as tracks from Black Razor Records, which is an in-house music company at Wired Productions. Fortunately, the original Monstercat tracks, which seem more carefully selected than the new ones, are still included in the game.

Aaero 2: Black Razor Edition will be released on PlayStation 5 later in 2025 - watch the new gameplay trailer below.