A24's upcoming horror flick Undertone will make you fear podcasts

Credit to production company A24 as they continue to look for ways to entertain and engage their audience. This will be continuing in 2026 when the horror film Undertone makes its arrival in cinemas and looks to serve up a movie that seems truly terrifying and will make you fear podcasts...

The premise of the film is that it revolves around podcast host Evy Babic (played by Nina Kiri) as she comes across some haunting audio. Believing it to be the perfect source for some interesting new content, she begins to analyse the recordings, only to discover that they come from the paranormal encounter of a pregnant couple, which somehow mirrors Evy's own situation as she spirals into madness.

Coming from director and writer Ian Tuason, this film looks to be yet another smaller-scale and more affordable horror film that seems like it could contend with the heavyweights of the genre. The trailer that has recently been published shows some moments and scenes that look truly haunting, all while having a suffocating atmosphere.

You can see the trailer for the film below, and as for when it will premiere, Undertone will be coming to cinemas on March 13.