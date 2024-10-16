A24's next movie takes us on a fantastical adventure with an adorable ally

A24 has blossomed into one of the top production companies in the world. While it doesn't have the financial backing nor the scale of established players like Warner Bros. or Paramount, A24 has instead built a following around those who love creative and high-quality work, something we'll be getting another taste of in the future when The Legend of Ochi arrives in cinemas.

This movie is set in a fantastical world and follows the young girl Yuri (played by Helena Zengel) who befriends a baby adorable mystical creature and promises to protect and return said animal back to its family by setting out on a grand adventure. The movie also features the likes of Finn Wolfhard as Yuri's brother Petro, Willem Dafoe as her father Maxim, and Emily Watson seemingly as her mother Dasha, with the latter three chasing Yuri as they believe she has been taken by the very loveable creature that she is attempting to protect.

The Legend of Ochi is set to arrive in cinemas next year. The exact date seems to be March 27, but A24 is still holding firm information close to the chest, so we'll just have to wait until this is completely confirmed by the production company.

What we do have to go on for a fact is the first trailer, which you can see in all of its wonderful glory below.