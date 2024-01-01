A24's Civil War isn't over 3 hours long

Recently, rumours circulated around A24's upcoming action movie Civil War, stating that it would be over 3 hours long. These rumours have since been debunked, and don't worry, you won't be in for an epic runtime with Alex Garland's latest movie.

Civil War instead has a runtime of 109 minutes (thanks, Variety), or 1 hour and 49 minutes. Considering a lot of movies easily cross the 2 hour mark nowadays, this will be a pretty light watch.

Coming from the director of Annihilation and Ex Machina, Civil War follows a United States that has split itself once more, with 19 states seceding from the country, and pushing towards the Capitol to put an end to the US as we know it.