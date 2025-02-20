A24's Bring Her Back looks absolutely horrifying in first trailer

The horror genre is performing really well as of late, with loads of great filmmakers producing interesting and unique movies. Some are undoubtedly spookier and more unsettling than others however, and on that point, the upcoming effort from directors Danny and Michael Philippou seems to be an all-time frightener.

It's known as Bring Her Back, and it's a film about a brother and a sister who discover that their foster home is actually the breeding ground for a twisted and dark ritual. We've only seen a snippet of the film in the form of a teaser trailer, but that clip shows that it will present some shocking scenes, gory moments, and harrowing performances too. Needless to say, it looks like Bring Her Back won't be one for the weak-hearted.

The movie will star Sally Hawkins in the leading role and alongside Billy Barrat, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, and Stephen Phillips. It will be looking to debut in cinemas from May 30, 2025, and you can see the teaser trailer below.