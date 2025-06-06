A24's Architecton will explore the amazing world of architecture

While we think of A24 as a production company who tends to deliver quirkier and more original films, it also offers a handful of additional projects too. One such example is a documentary-like effort from director Victor Kossakovsky, with this being a feature length effort that delves into the creative world of architecture.

Known as Architecton, the film revolves around Michele De Lucchi, and it will hone in on architecture, grand and basic, modern and ancient, and it'll show just a few methods that have gone into making buildings throughout history and also why architecture remains one of humanity's greatest forms of artistic expression.

The premiere date for the film has yet to be mentioned, as all that we know is that it's coming soon. Still, you can see a trailer for Architecton below, which provides a glimpse into what it will offer.