A24 wins the bidding war for Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights

New times are coming for fans of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre—the iconic franchise that's given film lovers countless nightmares since the early '70s. According to insider Jeff Sneider, A24 has placed the winning bid for the rights, and if everything goes as planned, the first project will be a TV series written and directed by JT Mollner.

Behind the scenes, a heated bidding war has been raging all year. Several players wanted a piece of the action, including Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. In the end, it came down to Sony—who aimed to buy the rights outright—and A24, which is said to be content with renting them for now.

Since Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel's groundbreaking original film premiered in 1974, the series has gone through multiple reboots and sequels, most recently the disastrous Netflix installment Texas Chainsaw Massacre. With A24's reputation as a trend-setting studio—and their ongoing Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake—it's hard not to get at least a little excited. Are you ready for more Leatherface?