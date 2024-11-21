A24 unveils chocolate range ideal for moviegoers with a sweet tooth

HQ

A24 wants to make sure you head to cinemas and enjoy its films with some really on-theme confectionery. The production company has decided to explore a new avenue, with this being chocolate, and as it stands there are three options to pick from.

You can snag a bar of Fizzy Fountain Soda that offers "creamy root beer and effervescent popping candy", a bar of Popcorn & Candy that promises "fluffy popcorn and candy-coated chocolate pieces", or Salty Peanut Crunch that revolves around "salted whole peanuts and caramel crunchies".

Each bar offers 70 grams of chocolate and retails at $5 each, but you can snag a collection of all three called The Trilogy for $15 instead. There's even a The Triple Feature collection where you get two of each bar and in a nicely-wrapped box.

Will you be snapping up any of A24's chocolate?

