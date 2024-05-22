A24 nabs rights for new Robin Hood movie starring Hugh Jackman

HQ

A new Robin Hood movie is in the works and it stars Hugh Jackman as the man stealing from the rich and giving to the poor, but don't go expecting a merry tale like that of the Disney classic.

No, it seems we're getting a much grittier, sadder story here, as The Death of Robin Hood focuses on Hugh Jackman as an older Robin Hood "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder."

In this movie, the famous British folklore hero is described as "a battle-worn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation." That mysterious woman will be played by Jodie Comer.

As per Variety, the film's US rights have been picked up by A24, and the movie is set to start filming next year.