A24 looks to have the rom-com of the summer in Materialists

Earlier this year, we got to see the first trailer for A24's upcoming romantic-comedy Materialists, a trailer where we first got to see Dakota Johnson headlining and appearing as a matchmaker who gets trapped in a love triangle with her ex-boyfriend played by Chris Evans and a rich and charming socialite portrayed by Pedro Pascal. Now, as we near the movie's premiere date, a second trailer has arrived.

This latest look continues to showcase writer and director Celine Song's next project, which is looking to be the rom-com to watch this summer. It seems to have a bit of everything that makes a great rom-com, be it conflicting emotions, hard choices, light humour, and steamy sessions, and you can see this in action yourself in the trailer below.

As per when Materialists will debut in cinemas, the film is slated for a June 13 arrival.