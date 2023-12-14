Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Death Stranding

A24 joins the Death Stranding movie

People haven't stopped talking about the unveiling of Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios' of OD at The Game Awards yet, but many had also been hoping for news about Death Stranding 2. Well, it doesn't seem like we'll get that before 2024. We have received a small update about the Death Stranding franchise, however.

A24 has revealed it's teaming up with Hammerstone Studios and Kojima Productions to make the live-action Death Stranding movie that was announced last December. Not with a press release, but by selling a t-shirt celebrating their partnership, so we're not told anything new besides that. Still, A24 has been on a roll lately, so this is rather interesting.

Death Stranding

