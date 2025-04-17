A24 is expanding into the music business

HQ

A24 has become a very admirable production company, as it seems to be one of very few actually focused on providing cinemagoers with quality and original films. This year alone has seen the debut of Parthenope, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus, Death of a Unicorn, and very recently Warfare, with The Legend of Ochi almost here too and the rest of the year including the horrifying Bring Her Back, the stacked Materialists, the anticipated Eddington, and the dramatic The Smashing Machine. But it seems like A24 has a bigger vision for what it can conquer, as now it has announced a plan to take on the world of music.

A new music label has been announced by A24, with this known simply as A24 Music. We don't have any further information to go on just yet, as we're told to "stay tuned" for more news and updates. What we do have is a logo for the label, which you can see in the embedded post below.

So, now we can think of A24 as not just a filmmaking enterprise and a confectionery producer, but also a music mogul as well.

This is an ad: