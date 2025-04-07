A24 and Kojima Productions find director for Death Stranding film adaptation

Hideo Kojima's name will finally be attached to a big movie, as the movie adaptation of Death Stranding was announced last year, to be made on the most popular indie companies currently, A24. And the project moves forward: Deadline has just announced who will be the director of the film, and it's a very promising one: Michael Sarnoski.

Sarnoski, the director of Pig (the acclaimed Nicolas Cage movie) and A Quiet Place: Day One (a well received prequel from the horror franchise) is currently finishing The Death of Robin Hood (a dark reimagining with Hugh Jackman as Robin Hood). Despite being busy, he has agreed to write and direct the video game adaptation, with A24 and Kojima Productions.

No other details are known about the film, but it should follow pretty closely the story of the 2019 game, that is soon getting a PS5 sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (June 26). Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley should be expected to return.