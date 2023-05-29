A YouTuber may be the first person in the world arrested for posting gameplay clips

HQ

A man has been arrested in Japan's Miyagi prefecture following the upload of a video containing gameplay from STEINS;GATE Hiyoku Renri no Darin, including the visual novel's ending. The YouTuber was arrested as he'd uploaded the content without permission from the rights holder, and he had monetised and received ad revenue from it.

The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) believes the man has made other content around STEINS;GATE and Spy×Family, summarising the plots of TV shows, games, and movies in what's known as "fast content," a growing trend in Japan.

It's unlikely that this will mean the millions of hours of gameplay content on YouTube is at risk,as CODA stated that the YouTuber who has been arrested was a specifically "malicious" case of abused gameplay footage.

The YouTuber has been identified as a 52-year-old man from Nagoya, who is quoted as saying "I knew it was illegal, even as I was doing it," when asked for a statement on the videos.

Thanks, Automatron.