A Yooka-Laylee sequel is on the way

Last week we reported that Tencent had acquired UK-based developer Playtonic. Here we learned that the investment would allow the team to double in size and expand into new locations. Shortly after the announcement, Playtonic sat down for an interview with Gamesindustry.biz and shed more light on what's to be expected in future.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation here is that Playtonic plans to create a sequel to its Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee. A snippet from the published article reads: "The sizeable investment will allow the studio to more than double its headcount, expand to three development teams and create more games, one of which will be a sequel to the 2017 3D platform game: Yooka-Laylee."

Interestingly, it was also revealed that the Playtonic team was working on three separate projects even ahead of the acquisition. Playtonic Managing Director Gavin Prince said: "If we had decided to remain doing one thing at a time, with just one team, I guess we would be announcing something around about now. But as it is, we've had that one team divided into three. I could show off three different projects right now. It's natural that when you have one team split into thirds, it's going to take three-times as long before we're ready to show anything."

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.