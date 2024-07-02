A Yemen scientist wants to imprison criminals in their own minds

HQ

A molecular biologist and science communicator from Yemen has come up with a method to tackle prison overcrowding and to reduce the strain that prisons and incarceration facilities put on society. The scientist in question, Hashem Al-Ghaili, has come up with a project known as Cognify, and the idea is to basically hyper-immerse prisoners in a virtual reality where they will be forced to experience artificial memories using custom AI-generated content all in the effort of rehabilitating a prisoner.

The idea has potential, but the actual design looks frankly terrifying. The concept seems to be some sort of mashup of The Matrix meets The Outlast Trials, which is why it's probably a good thing that the circumstances to put this into practice isn't currently plausible.

As per Wired, Al-Ghaili states, "The science behind it already exists, but the ethical boundaries stand in the way of making it a reality." He adds it was inspired by the "limitations of the current criminal justice system and the crucial role vivid memories play in shaping behavior" because "prisons often fail at effective behavioral rehabilitation, as evidenced by high recidivism rates."

What do you think? Does this seem like an effective way to rehabilitate a criminal?