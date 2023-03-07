Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

A world editor mode could be coming to Minecraft Bedrock

Soon you could be altering your Minecraft world at the push of a button.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've all been there. After a few years of leaving it to one side, you decide to load back into a Minecraft survival world. You're excited to see what the game holds for you this time around only to be disappointed by the seed you've got.

This may be about to be a problem of the past, as new leaks are pointing to a world editor mode coming to Minecraft Bedrock edition.

A short clip posted to Twitter appears to show a Minecraft player being able to edit the biomes and structure of the world around them. It seems that the editor will be available on PC only, but that it'll grant you incredible creative freedom in what you want your Minecraft world to look like.

Would you want to see a world editor come to Minecraft?

Minecraft

Related texts

0
Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

1
MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content