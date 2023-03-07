A world editor mode could be coming to Minecraft Bedrock

HQ

We've all been there. After a few years of leaving it to one side, you decide to load back into a Minecraft survival world. You're excited to see what the game holds for you this time around only to be disappointed by the seed you've got.

This may be about to be a problem of the past, as new leaks are pointing to a world editor mode coming to Minecraft Bedrock edition.

A short clip posted to Twitter appears to show a Minecraft player being able to edit the biomes and structure of the world around them. It seems that the editor will be available on PC only, but that it'll grant you incredible creative freedom in what you want your Minecraft world to look like.

Would you want to see a world editor come to Minecraft?