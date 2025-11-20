"A World Cup that unites the world": CONMEBOL president reopens debate on 64-team World Cup

HQ

World Cup 2026 in United States, Mexico and Canada will already be the largest FIFA World Cup ever, with 48 teams instead of the usual 32. The results are showing: more unexpected countries have qualified (Haiti, for their second time ever, or Curaçao for their first time -a country with only 150,000 people-), providing unforgettable scenes of joy. But what if the World Cup was even bigger?

There have been talks for years about a 64-team World Cup 2030. The following edition of the FIFA competition will already be landmark as it takes place in three continents (it's being host by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, and some group stage matches will take place in Argentuna, Uruguay and Paraguay, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, that started in Uruguay).

The idea has been pushed by Uruguayan and Paraguayan presidents, plus CONMEBOL president, Alejandro Domínguez (who is Paraguayan). Despite not having consensus with the rest of football confederations (who mostly oppose to the idea of a 64-team World Cup), Domínguez insisted last Wednesday on the "great opportunity to do something that unites the world, to bring football to more people, and to have a completely different kind of celebration" (via EFE).

Domínguez spoke during a press conference about the Copa Sudamericana final, the South American Cup, between Lanús and Atlético Minero next Saturday. The CONMEBOL president asked to reopen the debate and study his proposal for World Cup 2030, not as a new standar but as a way to do something really special, "and, for once, it's about having a World Cup that unites the world".

Would you like to see a 64-team World Cup in the future? It would certainly would allow for more teams to qualify and have a chance, but it might turn into a logistical nightmare for the host countries...