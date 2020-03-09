A World Betrayed expands Total War: Three Kingdoms soon

This week The Creative Assembly and Sega announced a new expansion for their excellent strategy game Total War: Three Kingdoms. A World Betrayed will be available to PC gamers on March 19 onwards and it invites us to beat the war drums once again, this time during the Chinese Han Dynasty.

The core of this latest addition is the competition between the two Chinese war generals Lü Bu and Sun Ce (both are independent "factions" according to the devs). You can count on the usual bonuses, including new commanders and more special troops.

The DLC is also accompanied by a free title update and it costs €9.99 / £7.99 on Steam.