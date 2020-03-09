Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Total War: Three Kingdoms

A World Betrayed expands Total War: Three Kingdoms soon

Two new generals cover a period of time that was not really fleshed out in the base game, and we'll be able to play it in a couple of weeks.

This week The Creative Assembly and Sega announced a new expansion for their excellent strategy game Total War: Three Kingdoms. A World Betrayed will be available to PC gamers on March 19 onwards and it invites us to beat the war drums once again, this time during the Chinese Han Dynasty.

The core of this latest addition is the competition between the two Chinese war generals Lü Bu and Sun Ce (both are independent "factions" according to the devs). You can count on the usual bonuses, including new commanders and more special troops.

The DLC is also accompanied by a free title update and it costs €9.99 / £7.99 on Steam.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Total War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three Kingdoms
Total War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three Kingdoms
Total War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three Kingdoms
Total War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three KingdomsTotal War: Three Kingdoms
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Related texts



Loading next content