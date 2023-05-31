A Wolfenstein seems to be in development

It has been known for quite some time that the Swedish developer MachineGames is currently working on an Indiana Jones title. The studio does have the capacity to develop two games simultaneously - something that is confirmed via LinkedIn with an employee working on "the upcoming Indiana Jones game and another unannounced project" - with the second project potentially being a new Wolfenstein.

The series has been dormant since the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood in 2019 with nothing new launched or even announced. But there has been a few signs pointing to a new Wolfenstein, and now we've had yet another one from Tech4Gamers.

It turns out there's currently a MachineGames job listing for a senior animator, which has some clues pointing towards a new adventure with BJ Blazkowicz. One of the requirements is "Passion for video games and especially for first-person immersive games", which means it probably isn't Indiana Jones (you would like to see that character third-person, right?), and this gets even clearer when we read that the person applying should have a "Strong familiarity with MachineGames' titles". The studio has pretty much only worked on Wolfenstein in the past.

We also get more clues as "Experience animating creatures or quadruped characters" is required, and the Wolfenstein games often have beasts like Kampfhund and Panzerhund.

To sum it up, it seems like MachineGames is working on a first-person game that includes four-legged creatures, that has a connection to the studio's previous games (which literally is the Wolfenstein series). It could be something completely different, but it looks increasingly likely that we're about to hunt Nazis again.