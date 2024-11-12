A white Steam Deck has been announced

Dansk
It's almost time for both Black Friday and after that Christmas Day, two occasions when it is definitely seen as accepted to treat yourself a little. Maybe that's why Valve has now presented something that gives an almost acute must-have desire.
They have announced Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White. The name suggests pretty much exactly what it's about, and we have to say that the device fits extremely well in white. If you want a unit, you should make a reservation here. Pre-orders start on the night of November 18 at 23:00, and the price tag is €719 (equivalent to £595).