A white Steam Deck has been announced

It's almost time for both Black Friday and after that Christmas Day, two occasions when it is definitely seen as accepted to treat yourself a little. Maybe that's why Valve has now presented something that gives an almost acute must-have desire.

They have announced Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White. The name suggests pretty much exactly what it's about, and we have to say that the device fits extremely well in white. If you want a unit, you should make a reservation here. Pre-orders start on the night of November 18 at 23:00, and the price tag is €719 (equivalent to £595).