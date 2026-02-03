A week after launching as a 3v3 game, Highguard now has a permanent 5v5 mode

HQ

It was a rather surprising affair to actually see Highguard make its arrival last week, following weeks and weeks of complete and utter silence following its The Game Awards reveal. Whether or not that plan has been a success is up for debate as SteamDB figures for the game show that its daily player peak is already less than a tenth of its launch day all-time player peak, but regardless of this, one additional thing is clear, and this is that fans enjoy wider-scale action in the game.

We say this as developer Wildlight has now decided to incorporate a 5v5 Raid Mode option into Highguard, all following the mode debuting as a limited-time option that proved to be a hit among players. In fact, Wildlight notes that there was a rather even split between players in the original 3v3 mode and the limited-time and broader 5v5 alternative.

If you have yet to play Highguard, don't miss our complete review of the multiplayer game, where we discuss whether or not the structure and setup leads to a fulfilling and successful gameplay experience.