      Harry Potter TV

      A Weasley, the Malfoys, Hogwarts students, and sexy Dursleys cast for HBO's Harry Potter series

      Nine more stars have been added to the cast for the upcoming show.

      Recently, we reported on the news of the three core characters being cast in HBO's Harry Potter show, which also came after the confirmation of many Hogwarts professors being tied down too. Now, we can build on both by talking about even further casting announcements, applying to a variety of characters, both adult and child.

      Nine characters have been cast, including a member of the Weasley gang, the vindictive Malfoys, a collection of Hogwarts students, and even Harry's cruel aunt and uncle, the Dursleys, who here are much sexier than what fans of the film series will be familiar with. The characters and their attached stars are the following.


      • Molly Weasley - Katherine Parkinson

      • Draco Malfoy - Lox Pratt

      • Lucius Malfoy - Johnny Flynn

      • Seamus Finnegan - Lee Earley

      • Parvati Patil - Alessia Leoni

      • Lavender Brown - Sienna Moosah

      • Petunia Dursley - Bel Powley

      • Vernon Dursley - Daniel Rigby

      • Cornelius Fudge - Bertie Carvel

      Expect even more casting news in the coming weeks as we get ever closer to production and the eventual premiere after that.

      Harry Potter TV

