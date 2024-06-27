A Way Out has sold over 9 million copies

HQ

Swedish game creator Josef Fares started his journey in the industry with the phenomenal Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which was developed with Starbreeze in 2013.

The following year, Fares founded his own studio Hazelight, meaning it's now time for a tenth anniversary. And it's in this context that the studio announced via Instagram that their first title, 2018's A Way Out, has sold over nine million copies:

"The development was a wild ride and the game was already a success back when it released. But even then, we never dared to dream of THIS many people playing our game!"

We reviewed the game at the time and found it to be a fresh co-op offering, although it didn't quite reach the same heights as Hazelight's next game It Takes Two - which was confirmed this spring to have sold a staggering 16 million copies. Later this year, they'll be showing off their next project, which we're obviously looking forward to, as few developers do co-op better than Hazelight.