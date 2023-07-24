Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Watchmen animated movie is coming next year

As will a new animated Justice League film.

As part of its San Diego Comic-Con appearance, DC has announced not one, but two new animated films that will be debuting next year. One will look to explore the Justice League once again, with this film known as Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. The second project will be an adaptation of the iconic graphic novel, Watchmen.

DC teased both in an image posted on Twitter leading up to Comic-Con, an image that featured a pen with an ink splotch and a blackened Earth, with these two references being that of the Infinite Earths series and that of the effect on Rorschach's mask from Watchmen.

As this was just the announcement for both projects, we are yet to hear any information on the plot of either project, but we do know that both films will be launching directly onto streaming in 2024.

Thanks, Collider.



