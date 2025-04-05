A wanted chicken ticks off targets in Wallace and Gromit-themed Hitman II spoof

HQ

What ever happened to Feathers McGraw after his plot was foiled at the end of Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl? This is a question we thought we would have to wait years for Aardman to answer, but thankfully this won't be the case. We now know that Feathers is trading petty crime in Lancashire for a World of Assassination.

That's right, Feathers has been spotted filling in for Agent 47, in the latest Hitman II video. No, this isn't by any means official, it's simply a daft and hilarious spoof from the talented YouTube creator AdventuresOfSly, who has sent Britain's most wanted chicken on missions in Paris, Mumbai, Vermont, and Miami for a list of contracts that show his excellence and skill at living a life of high-stakes crime.

You can see the incredible spoof video below, to see how the iconic penguin tackles the contracts he has been tasked with.