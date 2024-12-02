A Wallace & Gromit short-film is being projected onto Battersea Power Station for the rest of December

HQ

As part of a joint marketing gig between Apple and Aardman, both to draw people's attention to the new range of iPhones ahead of the holidays and also to continue building excitement for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which debuts in the UK later this month and then globally via Netflix in early January, the pair have collaborated on a new short-film.

The film features Wallace & Gromit as they prepare for the holidays and set up an amazing Christmas tree. The short-film comes with a bit of catch however, as it is only available to watch in-person by visiting the Battersea Power Station in London, where the film is being projected onto two of the building's towers.

You can see it in action by checking out the video shared by Apple boss Tim Cook on X, which also affirms that the video was shot entirely using an iPhone, something Aardman explains by adding the following:

"We used iPhone 16 Pro Max to create a short animation that transforms the iconic 101-metre-high chimneys that soar above the River Thames. iPhone 16 Pro Max was mounted on motorised heads on set to capture two angles of the Christmas trees, shooting a total of 6,000 frames. Eight iPhone 16 Pro Max devices used the 5x Telephoto camera to shoot super-high-resolution images in ProRAW, which were then assembled frame by frame to produce a stunning 6K video."